The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Warner's Delhi Defend 130/8 Against Gujarat

David Warner won the toss in Ahmedabad and elected to bat first. Mohammed Shami though came to the party- picking a wicket on the first ball, sending back Phil Salt. Next over, David Warner was run out on 1, and then Shami continued his rampage, sending back Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg to reduce Delhi to 23/5 in 5 overs. A late order fightback though helped Delhi get to a respectable total with Axar Patel scoring 27, Aman Khan making a half century and Ripal Patel adding 23 as the team posted 130/8. Apart from Shami, Mohit Sharma picked two wickets.

An easy chase, you'd think?

You'd be proven wrong because Gujarat too lost some early wickets and were down to 33/4 in 7 overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya though held fort at one end, scoring a half century and got the equation down to 33 needed from 12. Rahul Tewatia hit Anrich Nortje for 3 sixes in the 19th over and 12 were needed off 6. Ishant Sharma though conceded only 6 and Delhi won the match by 5 runs to stay alive in the tournament.