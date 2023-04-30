The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Punjab Pull Off Last-Ball Win Against Chennai

Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab pulled off the highest successful run chase against Chennai at Chepauk
Photo: The Quint
Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab pulled off the highest successful run chase against Chennai at Chepauk, chasing down their 200/4 in a last-ball finish on Sunday evening.
Devon Conway once again starred for Chennai with the bat as the New Zealand opener carried his bat to score 92 off 52, while Ruturaj Gaikwad made 37, Shivam Dube contributed with 28 and Dhoni hit sixes off the last two deliveries to help the home team post 200/4. Arshdeep, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza took a wicket each.
Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan started the chase strong, scoring 46/0 in 4 overs, before Dhawan fell on a 15-ball 28 to Tushar Deshpande. The scoring slowed down a bit after that as they got to 94/2 in 10. Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone then picked up the run rate during their fourth wicket partnership as the team eventually needed 9 runs off the last 6 deliveries and then 3 off the last ball. On strike was Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and he managed to get the team past the finish line.
