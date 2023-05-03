The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai and Lucknow Share Points

Lucknow second match in three days ended with the team having to share points with Chennai after the match was called off due to rain.

Before play was stopped, Lucknow had scored 125/7 in 19.2 overs with the help of Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 59. After the match, Lucknow now stand at the second spot in the league standings with 11 points while Chennai are third with as many points, but come after Lucknow due to net run rate.