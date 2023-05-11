The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Defeat Delhi With Ease at Chepauk

Delhi’s campaign this season is now pretty much over, following their 27 run loss to Chennai on Wednesday night at the Chepauk, which leaves them at the last spot in the points table with just 3 more matches to play.

MS Dhoni's side batted first and posted 167/8 in their 20 overs. Delhi's chase though never really took off with skipper David Warner and Phil Salt, the star from their last match, both falling by the end of the third over. Number 5 bat Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with 35 as they managed just 140/8 and lost by 27 runs.