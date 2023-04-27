The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Trump Bangalore to End Losing Streak

Kolkata are back in the game! Nitish Rana’s team have ended their four match losing streak with a 21-run victory over Virat Kohli’s Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

After being put into bat first, Kolkata posted 200/5. Jason Roy gave the team another solid start, scoring his second straight half century as he and Jagadeesan added 83 runs for the first wicket before Vijaykumar Vyshak sent back both openers in the 10th over, with the score reading 88/2. Skipper Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer then added 80 for the third wicket before once again Bangalore made twin breakthroughs in the same over - Hasaranga sending back both players in the 18th. A late flourish from Rinku Singh saw 18 runs come off 10 deliveries as the team posted 200/5.

In reply, Virat Kohli top-scored for Bangalore with 54 while 'Impact Player' Faf du Plessis scored just 17 today, and Maxwell made 5. The highest partnership of the innings was the fourth wicket stand between Virat and Lomror that made 55, but by the time they got out, the score was 121/5 and 80 were needed from 42. The remaining batters couldn’t do much - Dinesh Karthik got out on 22, David Willey stayed unbeaten on 11 and Vyshak on 13 as Bangalore ended their chase at 179/8.