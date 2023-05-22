The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gill Stars in Gujarat’s Win, Bangalore Evicted

In 2015, Mumbai did the Indian cricket team a great favour, by providing an unknown youngster from Baroda with a platform to shine. Eight years later, the player, Hardik Pandya, returned Mumbai the favour, as his team, Gujarat knocked Bangalore out with a six-wicket win in the last league-stage match of the season.

Put to bat first, Bangalore scored 197 runs, as Virat Kohli scored his seventh century in this competition, and subsequently, creating a new record. But from the opposition, Shubman Gill not only matched it, but he even bettered it, as his unbeaten 104-run knock took Gujarat over the line.