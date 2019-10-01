Urdunama Special: Do You Know the Real Dastaan-e-Gandhi?

Have you heard the Dastaan-e-Gandhi?
‘Dastaan’ means ‘story’. Gandhi means....well...Mahatma Gandhi. The '-e-' in ‘Dastan-e-Gandhi’ means ‘of’, that’s used to join these two words.
On this special edition of Urdunama, we bring you Dastaan-e-Gandhi, the story of Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India and his journey from being an ordinary man to the man India calls ‘Mahatma’.
To the uninitiated, a dastaan is a verbally recited epic that has its origins in dastangoi – a 13th century storytelling artform performed by a skilled dastango (storyteller).
Dastaan-e-Gandhi was performed by dastango Firoz Khan and written by Danish Iqbal.
We spoke to Danish Iqbal on this podcast.
(This podcast was first published on 1 October 2019. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.)
