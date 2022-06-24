Singer Shyraa Roy Shares Her Journey of Becoming Miss Trans Pakistan

Shyraa Roy in conversation with Abira Dhar on Itni Starry Baatein
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Pakistan challenged stereotypes when it crowned its very first Miss Trans Pakistan, Shyraa Roy, in 2020. A singer, producer and beauty queen, Roy will also be representing her country at international beauty pageants.
But how did she get here? From her childhood, to facing transphobia in her journey to success, Shyraa tells us all in this episode of Itni Starry Baatein.
Tune in!
