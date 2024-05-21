Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Bassi Roast, Delhi v. Mumbai & Comicstaan (ft. Shreeja Chaturvedi)

Podcast: Bassi Roast, Delhi v. Mumbai & Comicstaan (ft. Shreeja Chaturvedi)

Play this interview at 2x speed!
Prateek Lidhoo
In thsi episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks to comedian Shreeja Chaturvedi. 

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks to Shreeja Chaturvedi, a stand up comedian who took the scene by storm with her dry humor and deadpan delivery style.

We talk to her about her signature style, her recent roast of comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, and her journey post Amazon Prime Video's reality show 'Comicstaan'.

