Should We be Worried About UK’s New Contagious COVID Mutation?

Just as vaccines are being rolled out for emergency use, the news of a new and more contagious strain of coronavirus is spreading in the UK, raising alarms across the world.

While India and several other countries have imposed a travel ban to and from UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reversed his decision to ease rules for the festive season and imposed an even harsher lockdown in London and most of southeast England, banning large Christmas gatherings starting 20 December.

With Christmas festivities dampened, people are now concerned about what this new and doubly infectious strain means for the COVID-19 pandemic. Are these kind of mutations normal? What does it mean for the ongoing vaccine drives?

To discuss everything we know so far about this new coronavirus variant Vaishali Sood, the Editor of Quint FIT joins me in this podcast. Tune in to The Big Story!