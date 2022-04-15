'You Can't Fully Master Parenting': Shakshi Tanwar on Her New Show 'Mai'

Atul Mongia's new Netflix thriller series 'Mai', which tells the story of a mother seeking to avenge her daughter Wamiqa's death, will begin streaming on the OTT platform on 15 April.

Sakshi Tanwar as Sheel is on a relentless pursuit to uncover the truth behind her daughter's freak accident as she deals with her personal tragedy. Alongside Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, who plays Wamiqa's father, brings in a lot of shades to a complex parent-child relationship.

Ahead of the show's release, we chat with both the actors in this episode of Itni Starry Baatein.

Shakshi and Vivek talk about how their lives as actors have changed with the advent of the OTT platform, parenthood, and much more. Tune in!