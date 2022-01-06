Security Lapses in PM Modi's Punjab Visit: What is the Political Gameplay?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab turned into quite a fiasco with his convoy being stranded on a highway and the PM being forced to cancel his plans and public addresses in the state.

What followed was a full-blown political slugfest between the BJP-led Centre and the Congress-led Punjab government.

Shortly after the episode, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement accusing the Charanjit Singh Channi government of a lapse in the PM's security. Seeking a detailed report on the matter, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed."

Other BJP leaders like Smriti Irani also went onto claim that there were "murderous intentions" behind such an oversight.

Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Amarinder Singh, who is now a BJP ally, went a step ahead and asked CM Channi to quit.