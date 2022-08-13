SeculaRhythm: Exploring Secularism Through Urdu Poetry

To understand the idea of secularism, it is important to go back to the books. In fact, those who love poetry swear by some of the gems written in Urdu and revere them as antidotes to hatred or any sociocultural chaos.

So, to prove that poetry can cure most ills, we turn to poets like Mir Taqi Mir and Mirza Ghalib in this special episode of Urdunama with Fabeha Syed. Tune in as we attempt to find our SeculaRhythm through some verses.