Podcast | SCAM 2010 The Subrata Roy Saga: Overdone Formula? | Do I Like It

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', we talk about the teaser for the new season of the 'Scam' franchise, based on the 2010 Subrata Roy investor fraud case. After '1992' (Harshad Mehta) and '2003' (Abdul Karim Telgi), this would be the third installment in the series.

Watch till the end as Prateek Lidhoo talks about this new trend of turning every succesful IP into a franchise, how that affects the creative landscape, and expectations from this new series. After launching two talented actors like Pratik Gandhi and Gagan Dev Riar into the indian mainstream, it would be interesting to see who plays Subrata Roy, and other characters like Amitabh Bachchan.