It's Wonderful & Challenging To Act With Animals: Sai Tamhankar on 'Pet Puran'

Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, where we talk to 'Pet Puran' actor Sai Tamhankar.
(Photo: The Quint)
For those who prefer having pets over children, Sony LIV's new show 'Pet Puran' is surely going to be a fun watch.
This Marathi web series is centred around Chef Atul, played by Lalit Prabhakar, and his wife Aditi, played by Sai Tamhankar, who set out to create a modern family with their pets Baku, a kitten, and Vyanku, a rescued dog.
In this episode, we speak to Sai about how it was to shoot with animal co-stars, her pet preferences, and her new cat, who she adopted while shooting 'Pet Puran'.
Tune in!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)