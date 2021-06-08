Rift Between Yogi and Modi Ahead of UP Polls Now in Check?

Uttar Pradesh will be holding state elections in less than a year from now, and ahead of it, speculations are thickening on a political discord between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP's central leadership.

While in the recent days, some BJP leaders like have refuted reports that have hinted at the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle in UP. Every detail big or small is drawing a lot of scrutiny — such as the series of meetings held in the state and even the fact that going against the usual convention, PM Modi didn't wish Adityanath on his birthday on Twitter.

Now, whether or not such speculations are merely "figment of imagination", as some BJP leaders have put it, is likely to be clear as we step closer to the election, but what is it that is triggering this buzz?

In an interview to Times of India, Yogi Adityanath has said that it's the media that's sensationalising and exaggerating everything, but where are reports of discontentment against Yogi's leadership in UP stemming from?

We'll take a look at all this and joining me in this episode is Aditya Menon, The Quint's Political Editor. Tune in!