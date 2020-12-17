TMC Resignations Pour in; Will Party Infighting Impact 2021 Polls?

Cracks within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are getting wider and visible ahead of the 2021 Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

On 17 December, former Minister of Transport in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, who has been the face of Nandigram protests which practically catapulted the TMC into power for the first time in West Bengal in 2011, resigned from the party amid speculations of him switching over to the BJP.