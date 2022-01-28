RK Laxman: The Cartoonist Who Lives Through 'The Common Man'

The creator of 'The Common Man', RK Laxman and his 'Wagle Ki duniya'.
(Image: The Quint/ Kamran Akhtar)
RK Laxman spoke volumes about the concerns of the average Indian through his cartoon character, 'The Common Man', which featured for almost half a century in The Times of India's daily cartoon strip, You Said It.
The legendary cartoonist's bald, bespectacled, and dhoti-clad Common Man was part of every frame – either as a spectator or a subject. And the way Laxman wrote the captioned dialogues not only resonated with the readers, but with politicians as well.
How Laxman's aam aadmi was brought to life years ago on TV as Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya is a lesson in creative wisdom.
Tune in as we speak to Aanjan Srivastava, who played the Common Man in Wagle Ki Duniya, and Atish Kapadia, who has recreated the 80s sitcom, which is now called, Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.
We also catch up with editorial cartoonist, Manjul, who breaks down how RK Laxman captured modern India and its problems through his cartoons.
