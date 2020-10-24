Ismat Chughtai: The ‘Buri Ladki’ of Urdu Fiction

Host, Writer, and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
Ismat Chughtai, nicknamed 'Lady Manto', wrote mostly about the Indian middle-class Muslim culture and domestic life. But, it's her work on the life of women, and their sexual problems, that she is most remembered for.
Ismat ‘Apa’, as she was fondly called, wrote a short story called ‘Lihaaf’ on same-sex desire and attracted not only social backlash but was also dragged to court on charges of obscenity.
In this episode, we revisit 'Lihaaf' and remember the real 'buri ladki' of the sub-continent – Ismat.
