Podcast: Relationsh!t Advice, Raincoats & Assault Case (ft. Raunaq Rajani)

Claiming to be knighted by The Queen herself, let's welcome 'Sir' Raunaq Rajani.
In this episode, Prateek Lidhoo talks to comedian Raunaq Rajani.

On this episode of our mini series 'Knock Knock, Who's There', Prateek Lidhoo talks to the love guru of the Indian comedy scene. We discuss his hit stand-up show 'Relationsh!t Advice', trying out different formats on YouTube, and his 2021 case, where he was assaulted for feeding stray dogs.

