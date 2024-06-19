Podcast: Relationsh!t Advice, Raincoats & Assault Case (ft. Raunaq Rajani)

In this episode, Prateek Lidhoo talks to comedian Raunaq Rajani.
Photo: The Quint
On this episode of our mini series 'Knock Knock, Who's There', Prateek Lidhoo talks to the love guru of the Indian comedy scene. We discuss his hit stand-up show 'Relationsh!t Advice', trying out different formats on YouTube, and his 2021 case, where he was assaulted for feeding stray dogs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined