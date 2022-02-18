Candyman: Temptations and Curiosity of a School Boy

Pappu, a nine-year-old boy, is intrigued by a man who he sees distributing candies to children outside his school.
Even though he resists the temptations, his curiosity grows. While he is sceptical of approaching a stranger, he also wonders why this man is giving away free candies to all his friends?
Will he make a move for it, or will he remember the 'stranger danger' rule?
Tune in to this episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan Season 2.
Story by: Rohan Puri
Stories are at the core of our living – we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read, and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love... well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
Stay tuned!
