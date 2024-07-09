Podcast: Do THIS to Save Bollywood!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do THIS to Save Bollywood!

From 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', to 'Lagaan', these Hindi films should make a comeback in theatres.

Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks about films that should be re-released.&nbsp;</p></div>
In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks about films that should be re-released. 

Photo: The Quint

From 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', to 'Lagaan', these Hindi films should make a comeback in theatres. In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about a full proof way to get people in theatres. For some time, multiplex chain PVR has been re-releasing director retrospectives and older hit films, which is a great thing for film buffs. And it makes financial sense too.

