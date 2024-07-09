Podcast: Do THIS to Save Bollywood!

advertisement
From 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', to 'Lagaan', these Hindi films should make a comeback in theatres. In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about a full proof way to get people in theatres. For some time, multiplex chain PVR has been re-releasing director retrospectives and older hit films, which is a great thing for film buffs. And it makes financial sense too.
Published: undefined