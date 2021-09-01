'Gul aur Gulshan': A Love Story With No Ending

This episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan is based on a story of passionate lovers.
All of us have read passionate stories of tragic lovers like Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranja, and Soni-Mahiwal who stood with each other even in the face of adversities.
This episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan is based on one such story. It is the tale of Gul aur Gulshan from Gulistan – a small hamlet in Kashmir. These two lovers are madly in love with each other while the rivalry between their families is equally bitter.
In 2008, their story goes through the most difficult phase, much like Kashmir itself.
What happens to their lives when the fate takes its turn? Does it have a happy ending? Well, what does happy ending even mean when some love stories just don't end?
Tune in to episode 11 of Qisse Kahaniyaan!
