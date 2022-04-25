What Does Macron's Close Win Say About France's Changing Political Landscape?

Assured of another five years in office, French President Emmanuel Macron made history on Monday, 25 April, by beating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

This was the second straight fight between the two politicians and Le Pen’s third shot at presidency.

But there is something deeply unsettling about these results — how close Le Pen, a long-time standard-bearer for the French far-right, got in terms of vote share with Macron.