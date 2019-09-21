Remembering Mir Taqi Mir, the Poet Who Shaped Urdu Language

(This story is being republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Mir Taqi Mir's death anniversary. It was originally published on 22 September 2019.)

Mir Taqi Mir was an Urdu poet who was also regarded as ‘Khuda-e-sukhan’ or the king of words. What earned him this title? What power does he exert on the corpus of the literature that continues to be written in Urdu? This special podcast on Mir answers both these questions and more.

Fabeha Syed catches up with her Urdu teacher, DU professor Dr Najma Rehmani, who gives a master class on Mir Taqi Mir's poetry that sums up 18th Century Delhi and Mir’s politics, love, loss, and his feelings for an attaar ka launda (son of a perfumer).