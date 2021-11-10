How Will Rohit Sharma Fare as T20 Captain in New Zealand Series?

Podcast on Rohit Sharma NZ Series Captain and Team Analysis. Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
On the heels of an early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup, the BCCI has announced the T20 squad for the New Zealand series starting 17 November, with the baton of captaincy being passed to Rohit Sharma.
Alongside, as his deputy is KL Rahul and the new coach Rahul Dravid. But what has also been making headlines is the induction of fresh faces in the squad and the many senior players being put on rest, notably Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya.
The new squad includes freshers like Venkatesh Iyer, who made his mark in the 2021 IPL in Dubai, Avesh Khan, and Harshal Patel.
And one of the key reasons for these fresh faces in the squad is due to the exhaustion faced by the players who have been travelling for six months and living in bio-bubbles without adequate breaks in between. Fatigue is also reportedly one of the key factors, which contributed toward’s India’s losses at the T20 cup.
But with a new captain handling the team, a new coach managing the players and several new players in the squad, how will India fare in the upcoming T20 series? Will this reset of players work? What can we make of the new squad?
To discuss all this, joining me today is sports commentators and analysts Amrit Mathur and Chandresh Narayanan. Tune in!
