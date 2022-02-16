'Disco king' Bappi Lahiri's Legacy - From Desi Beats to Raag-Based and Beyond

Gilded with sparkling disco beats, the song 'I 'am a Disco Dancer...' is not the only track that made us, Indians, the real 'Disco Deewane'. Bappi Lahiri who ruled the music industry in the 70s and 80s passed away on Tuesday, 15 February, in CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai, aged 69, but he remains an icon in India's music industry. And if it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have got our 'Disco King'.

Bappi Da, as he was also popularly known, didn't just give Bollywood some of its best disco beats but also sang some hugely popular chartbusters in his unique voice. This podcast is a tribute to the legend - Bappi da.

For this podcast, we reached out to the veteran filmaker B Subhash - his movies and Bappi's music took over the Hindi film industry with disco beats that changed the way we liked our music.

Tune in as we pay tribute to India's 'Disco King'.