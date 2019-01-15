Podcast | If I Saw Rohith, I’d Ask Him to Come Home: Raja Vemula

It’s been almost three years now since Rohith took his own life. Three years since, how do you feel about the incident?

Till now we haven’t got justice. Till today there’s no investigation started. Till today. It’s been three years. There’s no investigation against HCU Vice Chancellor Appa Rao and Bandaru Dattatreya, Smriti Irani, MLC Ramachandra Rao, Susheel Kumar (ABVP President).

All the culprits are roaming freely. Whoever is doing this movement, and whoever is standing with us – students and other public organisations are being treated with cases. They’ve put some cases on them and they are still fighting to come out of those cases.

This is a conspiracy around the death of Rohith Vemula. They wanted to suppress his movement. And they haven’t even registered a case under the SC/ST law.

So I feel very sad about the Indian judicial and political system. And the public system too. It’s because of their failure that my brother committed suicide. And I still call it a murder. It wasn’t a suicide. They killed him. By closing all the doors.

We will take this fight till we get justice.