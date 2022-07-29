'Home Is Buzzing With Festivities': Anil Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Soon

In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, actor Anil Kapoor opens up about his recent release Jugjugg Jeeyo, what it was like working with Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy, his upcoming release No Entry 2, and much more.

Recalling the day that Sonam Kapoor told him he was going to be a grandfather, Anil Kapoor said, "I thought I won't feel emotional but I did."