Podcast | Top 5 Films Set During the Indian Independence Struggle

From Lagaan to RRR, filmmakers have been fascinated by this period in Indian history.
Prateek Lidhoo
Published:

In this episode, Prateek talks about films about the freedom struggle. 

The Indian freedom struggle has always been a time of great dramatic value for artists. From love stories to action-packed thrillers, Indian filmmakers have explored this period with a great sense of detail and historicity.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I list my favorite Hindi films that were set during the Indian independence struggle and the subsequent partition.

