Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Pasoori Remake Song Review: Breaking Down Why It's So Awful

Podcast | Pasoori Remake Song Review: Breaking Down Why It's So Awful

What exactly is it about the song that works or doesn't work? Could Arijit Singh make it better?
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

The new Pasoori remake is from the upcoming Bollywood movie Satya Prem Ki Katha.

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The new Pasoori remake is from the upcoming Bollywood movie Satya Prem Ki Katha.</p></div>

If you've been on the internet today, you must have heard that Ali Sethi's Pasoori from Coke Studio has made its way into Bollywood. And yet again like most remakes, the first reactions to the song have been that "it is ruined". But what exactly is it about the song that works or doesn't work? Could Arijit Singh make it better? Or do remakes just not work?

Tune into this episode of Do I Like It to find out.

Also ReadPodcast | Daredevil Musthafa Review: Love for The Writer Made This Film Possible

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT