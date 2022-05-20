Nikhat Zareen's Journey to Gold and What it Means for Indian Boxing

After the marvelous Thomas cup win, India has another reason to celebrate as Telangana-born boxer Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold medal in the 52-kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championship after defeating Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight final in Istanbul.

With this, the 25-year-old became only the fifth Indian woman to bag a gold at the World Boxing Championships after six-time champion MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, boxer Vijender Singh, women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal, cricketer Robin Utthapa and others congratulated her for this incredible feat, in a press conference after the win, Zareen asked “Am I trending on Twitter? It was always my dream to trend on Twitter.”

In today’s episode, we’ll trace Nikhat’s journey in the world of boxing in her own voice as she tells the story of her trials and tribulations and how she fought them back. We will also talk to sports writer Anand Datla about what this achievement means for Nikhat and Indian boxing. Tune in!