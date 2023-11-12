Vodcast | Naezy Talks Life After 'Gully Boy', Mental Health & His 'Mallika'

In this episode, we talk to the rapper Naezy.
Photo: The Quint
In this episode of Do I Like It, rapper Naezy opens up about his life after the hit film 'Gully Boy', and how he feels that his story wasn't properly told. He also talks about a new phase of his life where he's working on his mental health, new music, and his state of mind.
He also sheds light on the current independent hip-hop scene and how he feels a responsibility towards the younger crop of rappers. Watch till the end.
