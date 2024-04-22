Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Anti Fitna' EP Review: Naezy Tries to Balance Islam and Conscious Hip Hop

'Anti Fitna' EP Review: Naezy Tries to Balance Islam and Conscious Hip Hop

Naezy's 'Anti Fitna' EP: A deep dive into faith and rap culture.
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek talks about the EP 'Anti Fitna'.

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek talks about the EP 'Anti Fitna'.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks about Naezy's new EP 'Anti Fitna'. The Mumbai rapper shot to fame after his hit singles 'Aafat' and 'Mere Gully Mein'. After the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy', Naezy has dropped numerous singles and EPs.

On this project, Naezy discusses his faith, his place in the rap game, and his larger mission in life. Watch till the end, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT