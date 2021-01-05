From Moderate to ‘Dangerous Mood’: MP CM Chauhan’s Political Shift

Over the past two weeks, Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing a spate of communal clashes during fund collection drives organised by right-wing groups for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. There have been reports about chanting of provocative slogans that led to violent clashes in Ujjain, Indore and Mandsaur.

A viral video showed a mob attacking a mosque in Mandsaur district, where people were seen mounting a saffron flag atop the dome. There’s also been reports of fresh violence in Rajgarh district, as people gathered outside a mosque bearing saffron flags and wielding hockey sticks while chanting slogans.

In several of these episodes, eyewitnesses claim that the police remained "mute spectators"; in one case, authorities even razed the house of a Muslim daily wage earner.