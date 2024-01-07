Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | The Spark of a New 'Agaaz' in Urdu Poetry

Urdunama Podcast | The Spark of a New 'Agaaz' in Urdu Poetry

Fabeha explores the concept of 'Agaaz', igniting possibilities & fueling dreams through the works of renowned poets.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode, Fabeha talks about the Urdu word 'agaaz'.

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode, Fabeha talks about the Urdu word 'agaaz'.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In the first Urdunama of 2024, Fabeha Syed ignites a conversation about 'Agaaz,' the Urdu word for 'beginning.' 'Agaaz' is not just a starting point, but a potent spark that ignites possibilities, fuels dreams, and propels us forward into the unknown.

Listen till the end as she reads poetry by Ahmad Faraz and Kafeel Aazar Amrohvi.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT