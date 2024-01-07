Urdunama Podcast | The Spark of a New 'Agaaz' in Urdu Poetry

In this episode, Fabeha talks about the Urdu word 'agaaz'.
Photo: The Quint
In the first Urdunama of 2024, Fabeha Syed ignites a conversation about 'Agaaz,' the Urdu word for 'beginning.' 'Agaaz' is not just a starting point, but a potent spark that ignites possibilities, fuels dreams, and propels us forward into the unknown.
Listen till the end as she reads poetry by Ahmad Faraz and Kafeel Aazar Amrohvi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)