Urdunama Podcast | The Spark of a New 'Agaaz' in Urdu Poetry

In the first Urdunama of 2024, Fabeha Syed ignites a conversation about 'Agaaz,' the Urdu word for 'beginning.' 'Agaaz' is not just a starting point, but a potent spark that ignites possibilities, fuels dreams, and propels us forward into the unknown.

Listen till the end as she reads poetry by Ahmad Faraz and Kafeel Aazar Amrohvi.