Podcast | Lust Stories 2 Review: Who Can Afford the Luxury of Lust?

Lust Stories 2, streaming on Netflix, is the second edition of the anthology that explores sexuality and lust in ways unconventional to Indian mainstream filmmaking. This edition features 4 films directed by R Balki, Konkana Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma.
Tune into this episode of Do I Like It where Pratikshya Mishra breaks down the evolution of female desire on screen.
