How Can Technology Help in Providing Secure Property Rights?

Over the last few years, technology has made inroads in almost all aspects our lives — work, education, social interactions, governance and even land administration.

Up until ten years ago, getting a copy of your land records would have meant a trek to the tehsildar's office. However, today, in a majority of districts and states, it is possible to access digital copies online.

Today, technology is being leveraged to ease the processes of land registration, records and documentation, but there are many challenges when it comes to scaling technology in land administration.

In this episode, we speak with Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Government of Goa, and Jagdeesh Puppala, former CEO, Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) talking about Leveraging Technology for secure property rights in India.

We discuss the various challenges that comes when using technology for land administration in different states, we also discuss the learnings from different countries who have successfully championed this process.

