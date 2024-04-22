Podcast: The Fine Line Between Being Selfish and 'Khuddar' | Urdunama

Apologies are in order! Urdunama is making a comeback after a two-week hiatus as Fabeha was busy with mommy duties. In this episode, we delve into the concept of the self. We explore how the Urdu language evokes notions of freedom and self-worth, and discuss the subtle distinction between being firm in one's principles and being 'khuddar'.

Listen till the end as Fabeha reads poetry by Javed Akhtar, Kaif Bhopali and Muzaffar Razmi. The episode features original poetry by our listener Mohammad Adnan. You can get your poetry featured in the 'Aap ki Qalam' section of Urdunama. Or if you're a singer, send us a rendition of your favourite songs for 'Aap ki Awaaz'. We'd love to include you in the next episode.