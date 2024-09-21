Urdunama Archives: Kaifi Azmi's Verses on Love, Revolution and Life

Kaifi Azmi was a renowned poet in the Urdu literary world. In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into Kaifi's poetic masterpieces and examines his profound contributions to society through his reflections on love, revolution, and life.

Dil se maazrat for not delivering a fresh episode this week, but we invite you to enjoy the ethereal poetry of Kaifi, drawn straight from the Urdunama archives.