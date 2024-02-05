Urdunama Podcast | Jagjit Singh: The Voice That Taught Us How To Cry

Jagjit Singh was born on 8 February 1941. This episode of Urdunama pays homage to the legendary ghazal singer, whose soulful voice painted a thousand emotions with every rendition. We delve into his illustrious career, exploring his unique style that captivated audiences worldwide.

Join us on a musical journey through the maestro's most cherished ghazals, brought to life in a medley by Prateek Lidhoo. Relive the magic of classics like 'Kal Chaudhvi Ki Raat Thi', 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho' and 'Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayaal Aaya', as we celebrate the timeless legacy of Jagjit Singh.