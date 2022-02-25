Madhuri Dixit Nene and Manav Kaul Talk About Their Upcoming Show 'The Fame Game'

After an illustrious career in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene is making her OTT debut, with the Netflix Original The Fame Game, alongside Manav Kaul.

In the web series, Madhuri plays the role of a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand.

In this latest episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we catch up with the lead actors of the show. While Madhuri talks about how she dealt with fame in real life, Manav shares his experience of acting with the dancing queen.

Tune in!