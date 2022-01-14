Itni Starry Baatein With the Cast of 'Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhien'

Siddharth Sengupta's crime-thriller series – Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, and Shweta Tripathi – is all set to premiere on Netflix on Friday.

Ahead of the release, we caught up with the cast of the series in this new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, to get to know more about the show and the story behind its interesting name.

Tune in!