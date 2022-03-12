'Challenge the Russian Propaganda': India-Based Ukrainian Director Dar Gai

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine blazes on, we speak to Dar Gai – the Ukrainian screenwriter, producer, and director who has been living in India for the last 12 years.

Gai is known for her films as a director, Teen Aur Aadha (2017) and Namdev Bhau: In Search of Silence (2018). Gai was recently a part of Gehraiyaan as the film's intimacy coordinator.

In this new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the Ukrainian director tells us about her family back in Kyiv and how they are living through the ongoing conflict. She talks about her mother and uncle who are helping volunteers with medicines and other necessities.

Tune in!