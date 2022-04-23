Ikhtilaaf and Ittifaaq – It's Harmony That Can Solve Conflicts

Ikhtilaaf meaning conflicts or disagreements, are unavoidable in a heterogeneous environment. One can say that sometimes disagreements might even be healthy and necessary for a synthetised view of the world.

But there are also times when ikhtilaaf can deteriorate harmony. At such moments, a sense of ittifaq which means unity or concurrence, can help overcome the differences between people.

Both ikhtilaaf and ittifaq together perpetuate the social progress of a civilisation, when people pick the right act at the right moment. But how do we make that choice? The answer lies in identifying the conflict we are faced with.

In this episode of Urdunama we take a look at some of the gems of Urdu poetry that lead us to strive for a perfect ittifaq with others even when there's ikhtilaaf.

Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads works of Nida Fazli, Jaleel Manikpuri, Anwar Shuoor, Parveen Shakir, and other Urdu poets.