Hyderabad Civic Polls: What Is at Stake for the BJP and TRS?

Why is the BJP stressing so much on the municipal elections and what it at stake for the TRS? Tune in!

Greater Hyderabad is going for civic polls on 1 December and the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to gain some ground.

From deploying political heavyweights like Union Ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to raising the communal rhetoric – the party seems to be fighting this election tooth and nail.

While the BJP has promised to free Hyderabad from the "Nawab Nizam culture" and rechristen the state to "Bhagyanagar", Chief Minister KCR is feeling the heat of this high-octane campaign in his own turf and has been compelled to give it as much importance as the BJP is giving.