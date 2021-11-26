How Inheritance Laws Continue to Hinder Access to Property for Trans Persons

The property rights of transgender persons, including their right to inheritance, have garnered little attention. Considering that ‘immovable property’ is the largest and most valuable asset for a significant population in India, access to property plays a vital role in elevating the social standing of persons.

This is of particular importance since transgender persons have low income, savings, and little to no access to housing. Inheritance, therefore, becomes an important channel for access to property.

In observance of the Transgender Awareness Month, through this episode, we aim to shed light on how India’s inheritance laws continue to impede access to property for trans persons.

Tune in to this episode as we speak with Karan Gulati, Research Fellow at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy to analyse the laws around inheritance rights of transgender persons and to know how these laws have evolved in India. We also bring voices from within the trans community to understand the many challenges that they face when trying to buy or rent a property.