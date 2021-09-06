Can the Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat Impact UP Assembly Polls?

With only months to go for the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the ongoing farmers' movement gained a fresh impetus as lakhs of farmers gathered in western UP's Muzaffarnagar district, in a formidable show of strength.

Seething with anger against the government, they said they are here fighting to “save the nation.”

The kisan mahapanchayat as it has been termed, was called on 5 September, by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions that has been spearheading the farmers' protest for the last nine months over the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.