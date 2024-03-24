Urdunama Podcast | Nazeer Akbarabadi's Poetry on Holi: Embracing Unity & Colors

'Mere hazrat ne Madine mei manaayi Holi'. This line by Gauhar Jaan perfectly encapsulates the spirit of 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb', which is entrenched in the Urdu language.

Welcome to this special episode of Urdunama, where Fabeha Syed delves into the vibrant world of Nazeer Akbarabadi's poetry, particularly focusing on his evocative verses celebrating the festival of Holi. From the joyous splashes of colors to the deeper themes of unity and celebration, join us as we celebrate the spirit of Holi through the lens of Urdu poetry in this episode of Urdunama.

Aparupa Gupta, a long-time Urdunama listener has lent her voice for a soulful rendition of some nazms. If you too are a singer/poet, DM us to get featured on the next episode of Urdunama. We would love for you to be a part of our community.