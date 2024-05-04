Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: I Loved Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', For the Most Part

Podcast: I Loved Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', For the Most Part

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' is similar to 'Mean Girls' and 'Student of the Year'. Here's why!
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the seriesd 'Heeramandi'.

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the seriesd 'Heeramandi'.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new Netflix series 'Heeramandi' starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari amongst a stellar cast.

Let's dive deep into the various plot points, character arcs and understand what this period drama has in common with 'Mean Girls' and 'Student of the Year'. Towards the end, Prateek talks about the one thing that disappointed him the most. Watch till the end!

Camera: Ribhu Chaterjee

Video: The Quint

Music: BMG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT